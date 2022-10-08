PSC amends PSs shortlist with over 100 new applicants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has amended the Principal Secretaries shortlist with 108 more applicants.

The new list published on local dailies on Saturday included Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Boya Molu and former nominated MP David Sankok. Both were not on the initial list.

Also included in the updated list is Mike Sonko’s running mate for Mombasa Governor’s race Ali Mbogo and Beatrice Inyangala who was Cleophas Malala’s running mate in the Kakamega Gubernatorial race.

The commission said the new list is more comprehensive and is more cognizant to gender equality, regional balance, minority groups and Persons Living With Disabilities.

“The Commission has reviewed the number of shortlisted candidates in order to deepen inclusivity with regard to gender, the marginalized and minority groups, the youth and persons living with disability in accordance with Article 232 1 (h) of the Constitution,” the commission said.

Others added in the shortlist are former Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Atieno Ayoo, and former Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus among others.

PSC had initially shortlisted 477 candidates from over 9,000 applicants.