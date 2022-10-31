Prisons urged to appropriately rehabilitate inmates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISIOLO, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Prisons department has been urged to ensure the inmates are appropriately rehabilitated before their reintegration in the society.

Isiolo Peace ambassador Hussein Haro urged the Prison officers to keep on sensitizing and encouraging the inmates to register in the formal and vocational training before they are released to the community to easily cope with the contemporary society’s demands.

He said all the correctional facilities across the country should also consider increasing learning spaces and also provide diverse professional training opportunities to prison warders so that they could help out the inmates in pursuant of technical courses and formal learning.

“This helps them in their reformation in that when they are back in the society they can be better equipped from the education and the technical skill acquired while in Prison,” the peace ambassador said.

Haro said that some prisoners were not adequately rehabilitated by providing them with professional and life skills to work and earn a living, leading them to break the law and end up in prison.

Speaking in Isiolo town, Mr. Haro said the Prisons department should increase prisoners’ tokens by 50 percent so that they could have some cash to start small businesses at the end of their jail terms.

The peace ambassador for Isiolo, Marsabit and Samburu added that the government should also sensitize Wananchi well so that they could accept the prisoners back and support them to start normal life without threats from them or members of their families.

Isiolo Senior administrative officer in the County Commissioner’s office Mr. Samuel Gichohi said the main offences in the county included human trafficking, smuggling of hard drugs like cocaine, bhang, cattle rustling and murder which result in recurrent conflicts.

Gichohi said that the peace committee and development agencies have been able to see tremendous reduction of livestock theft cases in the area.