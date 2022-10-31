Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The peace ambassador for Isiolo, Marsabit and Samburu Mr. Hussein Haro addressing a stakeholders meeting on review of laws relating to the power of mercy under article 133 of the constitution. /KNA

Kenya

Prisons urged to appropriately rehabilitate inmates

Published

ISIOLO, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Prisons department has been urged to ensure the inmates are appropriately rehabilitated before their reintegration in the society.

Isiolo Peace ambassador Hussein Haro urged the Prison officers to keep on sensitizing and encouraging the inmates to register in the formal and vocational training before they are released to the community to easily cope with the contemporary society’s demands.

He said all the correctional facilities across the country should also consider increasing learning spaces and also provide diverse professional training opportunities to prison warders so that they could help out the inmates in pursuant of technical courses and formal learning.

“This helps them in their reformation in that when they are back in the society they can be better equipped from the education and the technical skill acquired while in Prison,” the peace ambassador said.

Haro said that some prisoners were not adequately rehabilitated by providing them with professional and life skills to work and earn a living, leading them to break the law and end up in prison.

Speaking in Isiolo town, Mr. Haro said the Prisons department should increase prisoners’ tokens by 50 percent so that they could have some cash to start small businesses at the end of their jail terms.

The peace ambassador for Isiolo, Marsabit and Samburu added that the government should also sensitize Wananchi well so that they could accept the prisoners back and support them to start normal life without threats from them or members of their families.

Isiolo Senior administrative officer in the County Commissioner’s office Mr. Samuel Gichohi said the main offences in the county included human trafficking, smuggling of hard drugs like cocaine, bhang, cattle rustling and murder which result in recurrent conflicts.

Gichohi said that the peace committee and development agencies have been able to see tremendous reduction of livestock theft cases in the area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

NTSA okays Uber, Little Cab, Bolt, Yego Mobility to operate in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The National Transport Safety Authority says Uber, Bolt, Little Cab, and Yego Mobility are the only Transport Network Companies...

8 mins ago

Kenya

Govt to extend Huduma Centre working hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action is working on a plan that will see Huduma Centres...

19 mins ago

Kenya

About 20 aspirants express interest to replace Wahome as Kandara MP

MURANG’A, Kenya, Oct 31 – About 20 aspirants have shown interest to replace Alice Wahome as next Kandara MP in the by-elections expected to...

25 mins ago

County News

Narok, FAO unveil cash transfer program targeting 1,600 famine-stricken households

The newly appointed County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture and Livestock Joyce Keshe said the money will be given in the months...

38 mins ago

Kenya

CS Mvurya to prioritise policy development, digital licensing as he takes over Mining docket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime will prioritize developing policies and strengthening legislation in order to tap...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto directs IPOA to provide roadmap to end extrajudicial killings

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 31 – President Ruto has directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to provide the Interior Ministry with a roadmap of...

2 hours ago
Aden Duale takes over as new Defense CS from Eugene Wamalwa Aden Duale takes over as new Defense CS from Eugene Wamalwa

Kenya

Duale To Prioritise Modernization Of KDF As He Takes Over Defense Docket

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Kenya’s new Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale assumed office Monday with a pledge to modernize the Kenya Defense Forces...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says govt to be youth oriented

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza administration will be youth-oriented, promising to ensure more jobs are...

4 hours ago