Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

President Ruto says Kenya keen to even trade balance with Egypt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – President William Ruto has said Kenya is keen on developing stronger trade relations with Egypt.

He pointed out that this will help even the balance of trade between the two nations that presently favours the northern African country.

He said the partnership between the two countries has grown in recent years, but there is still room for exploration of more economic opportunities.

The President was speaking on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when he bid farewell to the Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya, Mr Khaled ElAbyad, whose tour of duty has come to an end.

The President also bid goodbye to the Ambassador of Sahrawi to Kenya, Mr Bah El Mad, whose stint in Nairobi has ended.

He acknowledged the cooperation between Kenya and Sahrawi and pledged to step up the partnership in fishing, mining, agriculture and tourism.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto receives credentials of 4 new diplomats at State House

The President noted that the development underscored Kenya’s commitment to working with its allies to furthering global prosperity.

18 mins ago

Kenya

LSK slams DPP Haji for ending major corruption cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has slammed the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji for withdrawing major corruption...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Museveni cracks down on traditional healers to stem Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct 13 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday ordered traditional healers to stop treating sick people in a bid to halt...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP’s successive withdrawals of Uhuru-era suits sparks public debate

Article 157 (8) of the Constitution (2010) allows Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue a prosecution with the permission of the court. The Constitution...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna says Uhuru-era red alerts lifted ahead of October 20 return

Miguna confirmed the lifting of the travel ban Wednesday saying the law had finally taken its course.

21 hours ago

Kenya

Human Rights lobby questions sudden withdrawal of graft cases by DPP Haji

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 12 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has expressed concern over the recent withdrawal of several high-profile cases by the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vetting of CSs to commence on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – The vetting of President William Ruto’s first term Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominees will kick-off on Monday next week. Speaker...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaluma, Wangari among 6 members to run house proceedings Wetangula’s absence

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct – The National Assembly has approved six members who will assist speaker Moses Wetangula run the proceedings in the committee of...

21 hours ago