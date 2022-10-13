President Ruto says Kenya keen to even trade balance with Egypt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – President William Ruto has said Kenya is keen on developing stronger trade relations with Egypt.

He pointed out that this will help even the balance of trade between the two nations that presently favours the northern African country.

He said the partnership between the two countries has grown in recent years, but there is still room for exploration of more economic opportunities.

The President was speaking on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when he bid farewell to the Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya, Mr Khaled ElAbyad, whose tour of duty has come to an end.

The President also bid goodbye to the Ambassador of Sahrawi to Kenya, Mr Bah El Mad, whose stint in Nairobi has ended.

He acknowledged the cooperation between Kenya and Sahrawi and pledged to step up the partnership in fishing, mining, agriculture and tourism.