President Ruto says govt to re-evaluate budget to manage public debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – President William Ruto says the government will re-evaluate the country’s Budget to manage the ballooning public debt.

The President said he was keen on reducing the country’s expenditure to ensure it is manageable.

The head of state expressed concern that the country’s national debt was standing at Sh10 trillion, saying efforts must be done to reverse the trend.

“The current budget is forcing us to borrow Sh900 billion. We must reduce this kind of borrowing because we have accumulated a huge debt that is overburdening Kenyans,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State further called on legislators to support budget cuts proposals that will be submitted to Parliament in due course.

He said the Sh300 billion cut will be effected and that plans are underway progressively to stop the borrowing spree that has raised the cost of living in recent years.

The President spoke during the funeral service of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s brother Jackson Reriani Gachagua in Mathira, Nyeri County.

Ruto asked leaders to focus their energy on fulfilling campaign promises.

The President said he will lead the Executive in serving the interests of the people, saying Parliament and Judiciary should also do their bit.

“The Executive will do its bit. I ask the Legislature to do its part, the Judiciary to do its part so that we do right for our citizens,” he said.

The President also asked leaders from across the political divide to work together for the benefit of ordinary Kenyans, noting that time for competitive politics was over.

He said the Government will invest in value addition and agro-processing to boost farmers earnings.

“We want to organise farmers around cooperatives and SACCOS. That way, they will reap many benefits from farming,” said Ruto.

The President thanked Mt Kenya for leading the country in ridding the country of ethnic politics.

“As a result, Kenya is now respected as a country where people go to the election and go to work the following day,” he said.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President’s wife Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Cecily Mbarire (Embu) Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Irungu Kangata (Muranga), Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Karungo Wathang’wa (Kiambu), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and over 40 members of the national assembly led by majority leader Kimani Ichungwa.

Others were Cabinet nominees Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Florence Bore, Salim Mvurya, Alice Wahome and Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi.

Gachagua said he will diligently perform his duties as the President’s principal assistant to ensure he succeeds.

“I want to confirm to you that whatever duties you give me, I will execute them with precision,” Gachagua stated.

Governor Kahiga said leaders from Mt Kenya will continue supporting President Ruto unconditionally to ensure he transforms the county.

Cheruiyot said Parliament will work with the Executive to implement development programmes that will transform the lives of Kenya.

“I want to give you our assurance as Members of Parliament that we are ready to work to fulfil the promises we made to Kenyans,” Cheruiyot indicated.