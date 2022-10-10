President Ruto says EAC to achieve potential by eliminating trade restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct 10 – President William Ruto has said the East African Community (EAC) will achieve its full potential if it eliminates restrictions inhibiting free trade and movement of citizens across borders.

President Ruto said a borderless EAC will allow people, goods and services to move across the region unhindered, creating opportunities, wealth and prosperity.

The President said the EAC should lead the way towards the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said: “It is our place as leaders and citizens of the EAC region to work together so that we can transform our borders which today stand out as barriers and convert them to bridges so that goods, services and people can move across East Africa without any impediments.”

The President spoke at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, during the 60th Independence Day celebrations.

He asked President Yoweri Museveni to lead the charge in ensuring that the EAC becomes a borderless regional bloc.

He said: “You have the age and you have the experience, take the responsibility and lead the charge.”

The Head of State announced that he had directed the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Trade to work with his Ugandan counterpart in facilitating Uganda to join Kenya in the Cohort of Eight African countries that have opted to trade together under the guided trade initiative of the AcFTA.

President Ruto said businesspeople had lagged behind policymakers and asked them to take advantage of the protocols and platforms of the EAC and AcFTA to do business across the region.

President Ruto encouraged the EAC to venture into joint projects, especially in sectors where member States have abundance of raw materials but lack the processing manpower

He cited clinker, fertiliser and steel as examples of EAC’s import items whose raw materials are readily available in the region.

President Yoweri Museveni congratulated President Ruto for winning in the first round of the last presidential election held on August 9

Other heads of State and governments at the Independence fete were Presidents Evariste Ndayashimiye (Burundi and EAC chairman), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan), Hussein Ali Mwinyi (Zanzibar) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia). Others were representatives from Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali.

President Kiir appealed to leaders of the East African Community to join forces and work together for the common good of their citizens.

President Ndayishimiye said it was time the EAC doubled efforts towards integration of the region for the prosperity of the people.

He said: “My dearest wish is to see an integrated East Africa and a united Africa.”

President Mohamud lauded African States involved in the fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa in an effort to secure the region.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express our nation’s gratitude for the noble sacrifices of young men and women from Uganda and other troop-contributing countries in our joint fight against international terrorism.”

President Mwinyi asked East African leaders to consider pursuing joint projects to stimulate the region’s economic growth.