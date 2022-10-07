President Ruto reiterates Kenya’s commitment in fostering regional peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 7 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to fostering regional peace in the wake of the escalating geo-political tensions in parts of Africa and the globe.

President Ruto made the remarks Friday when he met with the United States Special Envoy in the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer at the State House, Nairobi.

The US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman was also part of the meeting.

The Head of State singled out the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of the countries where Kenya is involved in the quest for peace.

“Peace and stability are imperative in the development and prosperity of nations. Kenya appreciates the support and commitment of the United States towards peace and security in the Horn of Africa, particularly Ethiopia and DRC,” President Ruto said.

In regards to the Ethiopia conflict, Kenya has been on the forefront in the attempts to broker peace between Ahmed Abiy’s administration and the TPLF which broke out on November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, a move he said came in response to rebel attacks on army camps

To demonstrate Kenya’s role in the regional peace campaigns, former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, in November last year in which he held a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Officials said the meeting was centered on the need to end hostilities and hasten peace by ending a long0-running conflict with Tigray rebels.

In August this year, Kenya deployed a contingent of KDF personnel to the DRC as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission.

The Quick Reaction Force comprising over 200 KDF personnel was flagged off by Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla at Embakasi Garrison.

The team had undertaken a five-month rigorous pre-deployment training that was geared towards making them mission ready ahead of the deployment.

The team shall continue with the implementation of the MONUSCO mandate to neutralize armed belligerents in Eastern DRC.

In his remarks, the Chief lieutenant urged the team to uphold and surpass the exemplary performance registered by the first QRF.

He encouraged them to hoist the Kenyan flag high by upholding a high sense of integrity, professionalism and discipline.

“Over the years, Kenya has sent troops in various peacekeeping missions and have been commended for their courage and professionalism. As you go there, protect the face of Kenya since you’re not only representing KDF but the entire country,” said the VCDF as he urged them to be good ambassadors with the assurance of support from the rest of KDF.