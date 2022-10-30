Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto/FILE - State House

Africa

President Ruto pledges solidarity with Somalia after deadly twin blast

In his condolence message, President Ruto committed to working with neighbouring countries to tame insecurity in the Horn of Africa region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — President William Ruto has pledged solidarity with Somalia following a terror attack in the country’s capital Mogadishu that resulted in 100 deaths.  

Over 300 people sustained injuries in the twin car bomb attack that occurred at Somalia’s education ministry next to a busy market intersection on Saturday.  

In his condolence message, President Ruto committed to working with neighbouring countries to tame insecurity in the Horn of Africa region.

“The people of Kenya stand with Somalia following terrorist attacks that claimed over 100 lives. We commit to work with other countries to ensure peace and security prevails in the region,” Ruto tweeted.  

According to news agencies, the first of the explosions hit the education ministry complex at around 2pm while the second hit as ambulances and fast responders arriving to help victims.  

The attack was described as the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017 killing more than 500 people.  

Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kenya has in the past borne the brunt of terror attacks orchestrated by the group following the country’s deployment of soldiers in Somalia to restore peace.

Saturday’s blast came weeks after the United States Embassy in Nairobi issued a travel advisory urging its citizens against visiting counties neighbouring Somalia and towns along the region’s coastal strip.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila revives vote-rigging claims, says his win and that of allies ‘stolen’

Odinga claimed that an audit on the election would leave an egg in the face of President Ruto and the UDA Party that he accused...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Any Kenyan aged above 18 years must be taxed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government is seeking to expand tax collection by taxing every Kenyan with an ID card. This means that...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges KRA not to harass Kenyans while collecting taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to stop harassing citizens while collecting taxes. He said there...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial...

2 days ago

Kenya

Police to crack down on vehicles with flickering lights, LED bars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The police is set to embark on a crackdown on vehicles with flashing, flickering lights, LED bars, unauthorized sirens....

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto’s govt will never harrass investors over tax disputes with KRA: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto’s administration will not close down businesses over tax disputes with the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s key allies to chair powerful committees in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Members of the National Assembly will on Monday embark on the election of chairpersons and their deputies after the...

3 days ago