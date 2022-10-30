President Ruto pledges solidarity with Somalia after deadly twin blast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — President William Ruto has pledged solidarity with Somalia following a terror attack in the country’s capital Mogadishu that resulted in 100 deaths.

Over 300 people sustained injuries in the twin car bomb attack that occurred at Somalia’s education ministry next to a busy market intersection on Saturday.

In his condolence message, President Ruto committed to working with neighbouring countries to tame insecurity in the Horn of Africa region.

“The people of Kenya stand with Somalia following terrorist attacks that claimed over 100 lives. We commit to work with other countries to ensure peace and security prevails in the region,” Ruto tweeted.

According to news agencies, the first of the explosions hit the education ministry complex at around 2pm while the second hit as ambulances and fast responders arriving to help victims.

The attack was described as the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017 killing more than 500 people.

Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kenya has in the past borne the brunt of terror attacks orchestrated by the group following the country’s deployment of soldiers in Somalia to restore peace.

Saturday’s blast came weeks after the United States Embassy in Nairobi issued a travel advisory urging its citizens against visiting counties neighbouring Somalia and towns along the region’s coastal strip.