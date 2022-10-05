Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto makes impromptu visit to Parliament, dines with MPs. /SCREEN GRAB

Kenya

President Ruto makes surprise visit to Parliament, dines with MPs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – President William Ruto on Wednesday afternoon had lunch with Members of Parliament after he made an impromptu visit to the house precincts.

The Head of State made his way to Parliament after Flagging off of the Kenya Tea to Accra, Ghana under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Guided Trade Initiative, at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC).

The house leadership was caught off guard as they were having their morning sitting in the August House.

The President was shortly joined by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his counterpart from the Senate Amason Kingi among other key leaders.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

Vienna (AFP), Oct 5 – Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were expected Wednesday to agree on a major cut in...

16 mins ago

Kenya

Acting DCI boss Massa denies criticizing Gachagua over agency’s investigations approach

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 5 – Acting Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Hamisi Massa has denied criticizing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s stance on the agency’s...

46 mins ago

Kenya

High Court orders immediate release of Tuko Editor jailed for 5 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The High Court has ordered the immediate release of Tuko editor Didacus Malowa who had been sentenced for five...

1 hour ago

Kenya

TSC to reward teachers who excelled in 2021 KCPE, KCSE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to name and reward teachers who excelled in the 2021 Kenya Certificate...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio, Kenya Kwanza MPs exchange barbs over who wields the majority in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Legislators traded barbs Tuesday afternoon over who was the bonafide Majority Leader in the National Assembly between the Azimio...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Senate approves House Business Committee members in acrimonious sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Senate on Tuesday approved the 7-member list of the House Business Committee (HBC) in its first acrimonious sitting...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Tuko editor jailed for 5 days for failing to comply with court orders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – A Tuko.co.ke junior editor has been sentenced to five days in jail for failing to comply with Court orders....

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu County Govt signs Sh30bn pact with UK firm to boost food production

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kisumu County Government in partnership with a UK investment firm-United Green has signed a Sh30 billion program in a...

18 hours ago