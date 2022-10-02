Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto visits Homa Bay for first time since inauguration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in Homa Bay Town to attend a church service at the Africa Inland Church (AIC).

The visit to the region is President Ruto’s first after he won the presidency on the August 9, 2022, General Election.

President Ruto secured measly votes in the region which overwhelmingly voted for his competitor Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Gladys Wanga an ally of Odinga was quick and welcomed President Ruto into the region.

The Governor is, however, out of the county but nonetheless extended her welcome message to the Head of State.

“I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa By and request him to feel at home,” Wanga said.

Wanga added, “The people of Homa By have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive the President as he visits to pray with us.”

Cabinet Secretary nominee for ICT Eliud Owalo will be hosting President Ruto on the tour of the region.

Owalo, a former ally of Odinga was President Ruto’s point man in the region during the campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former Governors Okoth Obado (Migori) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu) are also present.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ICC

Paul Gicheru to be buried Thursday, cause of death a mystery

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru will be buried on Thursday at his farm in Bahati in Nakuru County. Ongoing police investigations...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt urges Kenyans to minimise border movements after Uganda Ebola outbreak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Ministry of Health is appealing to Kenyans to minimize their movement along the Western Border following the Uganda...

16 hours ago

County News

Let’s foster and build Mombasa – Youth Lobby

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 1 – A Mombasa-based organization has distanced itself from reports that junior officers from the county health department were unlawfully transferred....

16 hours ago

Kenya

KMPDU wants govt to educate medics on Ebola Virus management

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1- The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) wants the government to educate medics on the Ebola Virus identification...

19 hours ago

Kenya

KEPROBA partners with KAM to increase export trade for local manufacturers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) has partnered with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) to increase...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi upbeat about Kenya’s turnaround economic fortunes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reassured that the Kenya Kwanza administration will revive Kenya’s economy in due course....

21 hours ago

Kenya

Egerton University staff issue 7-day strike notice over delayed pay

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Egerton University employees have issued a seven-day strike notice over delayed salaries. According to the Kenya Universities Staff Union...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Meru Governor Mwangaza appoints husband as Youth patron

MERU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has appointed her husband Murega Baicu as the county’s Youth Patron and Hustlers’ Ambassador with...

21 hours ago