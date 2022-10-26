Connect with us

President William Ruto when he unveiled his new cabinet on September 27, 2022. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

President Ruto holds bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is in the country for a two-day official visit.

He said Kenya is committed to playing a leading collaborative role at the global level in solving the crisis in Ukraine.

“The issues around Ukraine should be resolved in the earliest time possible because in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change serious challenges we have, the least we need is a war in between. I think that is our collective position and I am happy that we share this with our friends in Spain,” President Ruto said.

Ruto observed that the two countries have tremendous opportunities in areas of the blue economy.

He added that public sector will play a facilitative role in ensuring we tap into these opportunities for economic development and creation of jobs.

Prime Minister Sanchez extended an invitation to host President Ruto in Spain so the two countries can continue to strengthen their cooperation in many fields.

“I honored to be the first ever Spanish Prime Minister to visit Kenya. We are looking forward to working with you and having you in Spain next year,” he said.

Early this week, Spain’s ambassador to Kenya Cristina Díaz Fernández-Gil said the country will continue to strengthen bilateral economic ties with Kenya under the new administration.

Around 1,000 Spanish people live in Kenya working as businessmen, international officers, aid workers, religious people, embassy staff and their families.

