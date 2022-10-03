Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

President Ruto follows in Uhuru’s footsteps, enlists female Aide-de-Camp

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto has become only the second Kenyan Head of State to have an assistant female Aide-de-Camp after Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui was spotted on duty at MET site Mukuru in Nairobi during the inspection of the ongoing affordable housing project.

Lieutenant Colonel Kamui was spotted for the first time in August 2018 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta was presiding over the annual music festivals winners stage concert at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

State House at the time explained that Lt. Col. Kamui who is drawn from the Kenya Air Force is the new Assistant ADC, and will be working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lekolool who is drawn from the Kenya Navy.

Lt. Col. Lekolool has been the man who stands behind President Ruto since he was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth Head of State.

The role of an ADC is mostly a ceremonial role, serving as a symbol of dignity for the presidency and assisting on matters of security, protocol, and military tradition.

The ADC is often a highly-trained, senior military officer, required to be part of the president’s itinerary at all times.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto chairs second Cabinet meeting with outgoing Uhuru Ministers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto on Monday chaired the second cabinet meeting with outgoing Cabinet Secretaries, in State house Nairobi. Among Cabinet...

7 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Ruto discusses drought response with development partners

President Ruto also received an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Kenya’s drought response at State House,...

5 days ago

Kenya

Cabinet nominees express gratitude to President William Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Some of the individuals nominated to the Cabinet have taken to social media to express their gratitude to President...

5 days ago

business

Ruto promises business-friendly policy to spur FDI in New York meeting with top executives

President Ruto, who is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly, noted creating a conducive and enabling business environment will be...

September 21, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto presides over Kenya Kwanza PG for the second day

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa who was touted as the National Assembly Majority Leader said Ruto’s government is ready to deliver on the...

September 17, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Integrity Alliance urges Ruto to shun individuals with questionable ethics

The alliance also advised President Ruto to not only consider those who will uphold the rule of law but also adhere to the moral...

September 17, 2022

Kenya

President Ruto’s portraits available at Uchumi House for Sh300 – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has announced that President William Ruto’s portraits are now available and Kenyans willing to acquire one...

September 15, 2022

Top stories

I’ll serve you all whether you voted for me or not: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto, who took over office on Tuesday, has pledged to serve all Kenyans irrespective of who they...

September 13, 2022