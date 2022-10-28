President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial year.

Speaking during Speaking during the annual Taxpayers’ Month at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Friday, the Head of State further urged the agency to double current collections in the next five years

“We should be able to collect enough money. Our Growth Domestic Product (GDP) has risen Sh. 12 trillion yet KRA only raised about 14 percent of GDP in revenues last year. In the past KRA was able to raise 18 percent of GDP. If we collect the same target today, then we would have raised an extra 4 hundred billion shillings. In that case I expect KRA to collect 3 trillion in the next financial year,” President Ruto said.

He further pointed out that his administration is ready to implement radical changes at the KRA to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in collection of taxes

“We are determined to effect decisive changes in order to reverse this unsatisfactory state of affairs. The practice of citizen harassment as a means of tax administration is unacceptable. In the past, revenue collection registered noticeable growth. This was as a result of an effective national mobilization strategy,” Ruto said.

KRA recorded a Sh2.031 Trillion for the 2021/2022 Financial Year.