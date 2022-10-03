President Ruto chairs second Cabinet meeting with outgoing Uhuru Ministers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto on Monday chaired the second cabinet meeting with outgoing Cabinet Secretaries, in State house Nairobi.

Among Cabinet Secretaries who attended the meeting includes Fred Matiangi, (Interior), Ukur Yattani (Treasury), George Mahoha (Education), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Peter Munya (Agriculture), James Macharia (Transport).

Margret Kobia (Gender and Public Service), Monica Juma (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Simon Chelugui (Labor), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Betty Maina (Trade), Farida Karoney (Lands), and Amina Mohammed (Sports).

The Cabinet is expected to consider several government policies including President Ruto’s pronouncement in Homa Bay, where he promised them Biotech Cotton as part of efforts to transform the cotton industry.

President Ruto also indicated that the Government will soon launch the construction of low cost housing system in Homa Bay County among other parts of the country as part of efforts to create more employment opportunities for the youth.

Ruto said the program on completion would have 5,000 affordable houses built in the county for the locals.

The Head of State last week on Tuesday unveiled his 22 Cabinet after he chaired the first Cabinet meeting with the outgoing ministers.