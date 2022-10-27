Connect with us

Kenya

President Ruto calls on new CSs to deliver, failure not a failure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – President William Ruto on Thursday told his new Cabinet Secretaries that they must deliver as they begin their new assignments and affirmed that that there is no room for failure.

Speaking after he witnessed swearing in of the CSs at State House Nairobi, the President assured them of his full support together with that of his Deputy as they begin work.

“In the discharge of your duties, in the various ministries that you will be serving you will have my wholesome support because you have no other option than to succeed. Failure is not an option, we have a country to look after, we have a plan to implement and we have the people of Kenya watching us,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State told the CSs to always remember everything they swore to and stick to it.

He urged them to strictly observe the law in the exercise of their duties to avoid turning Kenya into a country “run on the whims of individuals.”

“I expect each and every one of you as I do of all public servants, to uphold the constitution and the rule of law to be at the front and center of our government. That should be the guiding principle,” Ruto said.

The President further called for mutual respect between the Cabinet and elected officials reminding them that they will working closely and even be appearing to the parliament to present their plans and progress of their respective dockets.

“My intention and that of my deputy is to run a clear and accountable government, we have no grey areas, and we have nothing to hide. We want to serve Kenyans in a manner that upholds integrity,” he said. 

The Head of State warned the new CSs from running their dockets as personal or family dockets and instead serve all Kenyans regardless of where they come from.

“You are going to serve the people of Kenya and you have been appointed to the Cabinet of Kenya. I know there are regional and community persuasions, but I haven’t appointed a Cabinet for any region or county or any community. I expect you to respect your oath of office and serve Kenyans equally,” he said.

The new CSs include:

Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary

Aden Duale – Ministry of Defence

Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

Alice Wahome Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

Prof. Kithure Kindiki – Ministry of Interior and National Administration

Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u – National Treasury and Planning. 

Aisha Jumwa – Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

Davis Chirchir – Energy and Petroleum

Moses Kuria – Trade, Investment and Industry

Kipchumba Murkomen – Roads, Transport and Public Works

Roselinda Soipan Tuya – Environment and Forestry

Peninah Malonza – Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

Mithika Linturi- Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Susan Nakumicha Wafula-Health .

Eliud Owalo- Information, Communication and Digital Economy.

Ezekiel Machogu- Education.

Salim Mvurya- Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

Florence Bore- Labour and Social protection

 Simon Chelugui- Cooperatives and MSME development.

Zachariah Mwangi Njeru- Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Mercy Wanjau were also sworn in as Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet respectively

