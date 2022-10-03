Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto announces mortgage scheme for Mukuru Social housing plan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto has announced a mortgage payment scheme that will be applied to allow Kenyans to own homes through the Mukuru Social housing Programme.

Speaking while the unveiling of the Programme, President Ruto said those in Bedsitters will pay a mortgage of Sh3,000 while those in one-bedroom houses will pay Sh5,000.

Two Bedroomed houses will pay a mortgage of Sh6,500.

For the Affordable Housing one-bedroom is going to be Sh6,600 and two-bedroom will Sh10,000 over a negotiated period.

The head of State appealed to MPs to approve the Housing Funds when it is re-introduced in Parliament.

He stated that land will not become an impediment to delivering our housing plan.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto says no part of Kenya to be left out on development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that no part of the country will be left out in terms of...

1 day ago

Kenya

CBC task force to thoroughly assess curriculum to alleviate parents’ burden – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto has assured that his administration will streamline the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) to avoid burdening parents...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Elections are over, I will work with all leaders, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto has pledged to work with leaders across the political divide to deliver the government’s development agenda...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaluma cites lack of means for not joining President Ruto for Homa Bay church service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Kaluma has cited lack of means as the reason he was...

1 day ago

Kenya

Is Kalonzo the new voice of the opposition?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has emerged as the face and voice of the opposition in Kenya’s politics after the...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Ruto visits Homa Bay for first time since inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in Homa Bay Town to attend a church service at the Africa Inland...

1 day ago

ICC

Paul Gicheru to be buried Thursday, cause of death still a mystery

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru will be buried on Thursday at his farm in Bahati in Nakuru County. Ongoing police investigations...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kalonzo rallies Azimio MPs to block CS nominee appointments with integrity issues

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has vowed to block the appointment of Cabinet nominees with questionable character. Wiper...

2 days ago