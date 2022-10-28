Pomp and colour as Chinese Film Festival 2022 opens in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – New Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has underscored the role the film industry plays in strengthening people to people relations between Kenya and China.

Namwamba spoke on Thursday, in a speech read on his behalf by Michael Pundo, the CEO of the Kenya Cultural Centre, during the opening of the Chinese Film Festival 2022 in Nairobi, attended by top dignitaries and other participants.

“Kenya and China have strong bilateral relations which are underpinned by strong pillars such as the cooperation and exchanges in the film industry,” he said at the event attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian and other senior officials.

With the continuous advancement of the Belt and Road initiative, he said, Kenya-China bilateral ties have become more in depth, with strong people-to-people exchanges.

“The film festival is, therefore, a platform for filmmakers from the two countries to exchange ideas, and enhance the viewership of Chinese films by the Kenyan audience,” he added.

And he lauded the collaboration between Kenya and China, saying, our collaboration to host this festival reinforces Kenya’s commitment to improve cultural and artistic exhanges in various forms, and promote outstanding cultural and artistic products.”

Ambassador Zhou also lauded the collaboration between Kenya and China in the Film industry sector, saying it will play an important role in people-to-people exchanges and culture.

Present at the event was Timothy Owase, the CEO of the Kenya Film Commission, Christopher Wambua, the acting CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board among others.