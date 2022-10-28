Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Cultural Centre hosted the opening ceremony of The Chinese Film Festival 2022 on October 28, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Pomp and colour as Chinese Film Festival 2022 opens in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – New Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has underscored the role the film industry plays in strengthening people to people relations between Kenya and China.

Namwamba spoke on Thursday, in a speech read on his behalf by Michael Pundo, the CEO of the Kenya Cultural Centre, during the opening of the Chinese Film Festival 2022 in Nairobi, attended by top dignitaries and other participants.

“Kenya and China have strong bilateral relations which are underpinned by strong pillars such as the cooperation and exchanges in the film industry,” he said at the event attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian and other senior officials.

With the continuous advancement of the Belt and Road initiative, he said, Kenya-China bilateral ties have become more in depth, with strong people-to-people exchanges.

“The film festival is, therefore, a platform for filmmakers from the two countries to exchange ideas, and enhance the viewership of Chinese films by the Kenyan audience,” he added.

And he lauded the collaboration between Kenya and China, saying, our collaboration to host this festival reinforces Kenya’s commitment to improve cultural and artistic exhanges in various forms, and promote outstanding cultural and artistic products.”

Ambassador Zhou also lauded the collaboration between Kenya and China in the Film industry sector, saying it will play an important role in people-to-people exchanges and culture.

Present at the event was Timothy Owase, the CEO of the Kenya Film Commission, Christopher Wambua, the acting CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board among others. ReplyForwardPage 1 of 2

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Penina Malonza takes over the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage office

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 – The Ministry of Tourism will align its strategy to the government manifesto on the revival of the tourism business...

8 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the...

31 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges KRA not to harass Kenyans while collecting taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to stop harassing citizens while collecting taxes. He said there...

40 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial...

1 hour ago

County News

Govt distributes relief food in Makueni County

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The government has distributed 3,600 bags of rice and 1,440 bags of beans to hunger-stricken families and the most...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kingi declares Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Murkomen appointed CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declared the Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Kipchumba Murkomen was appointed as the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt to digitize government records and services, CS Owalo says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy will prioritize digitization of government services and all government records. The newly...

2 hours ago

World

Mwangaza describes attempts to impeach her as witch-hunt by opponents

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 28 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has described attempts to impeach her as a witch-hunt by her opponents. The Governor in...

2 hours ago