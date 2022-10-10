Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Polish ambassador Adam Burakowski.

World

Polish ambassador hails India’s efforts to end Ukraine crisis

Published

India’s initiative to end the war in Ukraine is “highly appreciated” though Russia is “unwilling to listen to such voices”, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts will strengthen cooperation among democratic nations, Polish ambassador Adam Burakowski has said.

As an immediate neighbour of Ukraine, Poland has been at the forefront in providing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and more than 6.8 million people, 90% of them women and children, have come from Ukraine to Poland, Burakowski said in an exclusive interview.

The recent “sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines” should be seen in the “context of the Russian war and [President Vladimir] Putin’s determination to achieve success”, he said. “Trade in energy resources has become an area of energy war,” he added.

Asked what Poland made of the Indian Prime Minister’s call to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to end the war and his offer to contribute to peace efforts, Burakowski replied: “It is important that Russia hear calls to end this war from multiple directions. The Indian initiative is highly appreciated – the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ‘today’s era is not of war’ had a global echo. Unfortunately, Russia is still unwilling to listen to such voices.”

He added, “We also welcome the last telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On its back, cooperation among peaceful and democratic countries shall be strengthened.”

Modi told Putin at a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan on September 16 that “today’s era is not of war” and nudged him to end the war in Ukraine in view of the concerns of developing countries over food and fuel security. In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi reiterated his call for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. Modi said there can be “no military solution” and expressed India’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts.

Burakowski said since the war in Ukraine began on February 24, Poland has taken in 6.81 million people from Ukraine, 90% of them were women and children. “Over 1.23 million personal identification numbers have been issued to Ukrainian refugees planning a long-term stay in Poland,” he said.

Through public assistance expected to amount to €3.37 billion in 2022, refugees have access to social assistance and public services, especially healthcare and education. Poland ranks third among European countries providing the most bilateral aid to Ukraine as a share of their own GDP.

“The value of military equipment donated by Poland to Ukraine has exceeded €1.48 billion. Despite its relative size, Poland has provided Ukraine with more tanks and armoured personnel carriers than France and Germany combined,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Describing the incident last month involving the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines as an act of “sabotage”, Burakowski said the “explosions on both gas pipelines seem in line with the strategy of escalating gas relations with Europe, consistently implemented by Moscow for many months”. However, the breakdown of the pipelines won’t noticeably impact the European gas market and Poland has made “big progress” in the diversification of energy supplies, he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

International Buddhist Confederation lauds Modi for reviving Buddhism in India

NEW Delhi, Oct 9 – The International Buddhist Confederation has lauded India’s Prime Minister for the revival of Buddhism in the country. A Sri...

1 day ago

World

Abstention at UNHRC in Line with India’s Practice of Not Voting on Country-specific Resolutions: MEA

Justifying India’s stand on abstaining from voting in UNHRC on atrocities of Uyghurs by China, India in its first comment said that the human...

2 days ago

World

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Invites PM Modi For A Visit, Hails Strong Ties

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, has invited PM Narendra Modi to visit her country. She extended this invitation while participating in the...

2 days ago

World

Putin ‘in a corner’ with options narrowing

Paris (AFP), Oct 8 – US President Joe Biden admitted this week that American diplomats still did not know how Russian President Vladimir Putin...

2 days ago

World

Rights champions in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus win Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo (AFP), Oct 7 – Human rights watchdogs from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, with the jury criticising...

3 days ago

World

France under fire over Ukraine weapons deliveries

Paris, Oct 7 – France has repeatedly been in critics’ sights over its lower level of military support to Ukraine compared with allies, but...

3 days ago

World

Putin, the leader dreaming of Russian grandeur at any cost

Moscow,  Oct 7 – Restoring Russia to its rightful place among the world’s great powers has obsessed President Vladimir Putin, whose offensive in Ukraine...

3 days ago

World

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023: organizers

India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organizers said on Friday, at the same track that once hosted Formula...

October 2, 2022