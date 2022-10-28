Police to crack down on vehicles with flickering lights, LED bars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The police is set to embark on a crackdown on vehicles with flashing, flickering lights, LED bars, unauthorized sirens.

According to spokesman Bruno Shioso, those with unlawfully equipped lamps, modified illuminating lights, red light and Opaque rear lights will also be arrested.

Shiosos stated that these are contrary to the requirements of the law and that they endanger the lives of road users.

He advised all road users to adhere to the requirements of the law to avoid any inconveniences.