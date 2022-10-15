Police recover 5 firearms seized from slain officers in Turkana bandit attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Security agencies have recovered five G3 rifles stolen from officers killed in a banditry attack in Turkana East three weeks ago.

The attack on September 25, blamed on Pokot rustlers left 11 people dead including the eight police officers, a local chief, and two civilians.

The National Police Service (NPS) said Saturday, that the recovery came following numerous multi-agency security meetings aimed at flushing out armed bandits who continue to wreak havoc in the parts of the North Rift region including Baringo and Turkana counties.

“In an effort to weed out armed bandits from parts of Baringo and Turkana Counties numerous multi-agency security meetings have been conducted which have been key in the recovery of five G3 rifles stolen from our slain officers during a banditry attack in Turkana East,” NPS said.

“Yesterday (Friday) security teams under the multi-agency security outfit conducted a security meeting aimed at enhancing collaboration with local administrators and community leaders in efforts to sustain the unrelenting war on stock theft and possession of illegal arms,” the statement further read.

The Operation Commander, Joseph Limo, applauded the security teams in Turkana South for successfully repulsing cattle rustling and recovering illegal arms.

Tiaty West Deputy County Commissioner Jackton Orieny and his Tiaty East counterpart Josiah Ondongo vowed to support the operation and work together with the security teams to ensure security is restored in the North Rift.

During the Turkan East attack, Police Headquarters indicated that the officers killed were pursuing the rustlers when they were attacked by the heavily armed bandits who also made away with some of the livestock the police were after.

“The National Police Service regrets to inform on the criminal and cowardly ambush by cattle rustling bandits on innocent members of the public and police officers. The officers were in hot pursuit of Pokot bandits who had raided a village in Turkana East and made away with livestock,” Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said on September 25.

While condoling with the bereaved families, Shioso said the police service had dispatched additional officers to beef up security in the area and pursue the attackers.

“NPS reassures the public that all necessary measures shall be taken to restore security and safety in the region,” Shioso said.

Despite heavy security presence in the area, Turkana County has suffered a spate of deadly attacks from bandits in recent years resulting in the loss of lives and injuries.

On March 18, two people including a Spanish national were injured when armed bandits waylaid a passenger vehicle along the Kitale-Lodwar highway.