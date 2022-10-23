Connect with us

Police officer in Moyale commits suicide after killing two colleagues
A police officer in Moyale station in Marsabit County on Sunday went berserk killing two of his colleagues and injuring two others before committing suicide./FILE

Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – A police officer in Moyale station in Marsabit County on Sunday went berserk killing two of his colleagues and injuring two others before committing suicide.

According to the police report seen by Capital News, Police Constable Lawrence Kumber reported to duty at the station and found his colleague Noah Odero whom he hit with a huge stone on the head.

“Odero is now in fair condition after receiving treatment at the hospital,” the police report read.

After injuring his colleague, the wild officer then picked up his rifle and proceeded to the station’s armory.

He afterward met and shot dead two of his colleagues who had reported for the day’s duty.

The deceased officers – Ezekiel Matete and Francis Kokwe died on the spot.

Police Constable Abass Mohammed sustained gunshot injuries on his left shoulder after being caught in the crossfire

“The injured officer was rushed to Alhilal hospital in Moyale and is in serious condition,” the report said.

After committing the heinous act, officer Kumber thereafter proceeded to his house and committed suicide.

“He went back to his house, where he locked the door from inside and committed suicide by shooting himself in the chin,” the report said.

The bodies of the deceased officers were transferred to the Moyale Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

It is not yet clear what motivated the killings.

Police have in the past attributed such incidents to work-related stress that leads to mental health issues.

