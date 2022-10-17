Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Police granted 7 days to probe Kiambu politician Gladys Mwangi accused of murder

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya, Oct 17 – A Kiambu court has allowed detectives to detain for seven days a Kiambu  politician Gladys Njeri Mwangi on suspicion that she murdered her husband George Mwangi last week on Wednesday.

Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Wilson Rading allowed the police through the prosecution team led by Eveline Onunga to detain Gladys Mwangi Alias Chania at Gigiri police station so as to complete the investigation.

Chania together with her farmhand Morris Mbugua were arrested on Friday after the body of the deceased was found dumped at Kieni Forest in Gatundu North on Wednesday just hours before he was allegedly supposed to fly back to Kigali, Rwanda where he worked as a contractor.

Mwangi was a trained engineer and contractor who owns Double M International in Rwanda. His body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and covered under a heap of cartons.

Mr Onunga told the court to allow the police more time to complete investigations as the case is complex and one person was already missing  

“I plead with the court to give us more time since one crucial person in the case is already missing… we suspect that John, the deceased’s worker who has since gone missing might also be dead hence the need for more time for investigation,” said Onunga.

The defence lawyer Kiraithe Wandugi however asked the court to set free the suspects on bond or bail terms saying detaining a person for more than 24 hours without sufficient evidence is unconstitutional

“The prosecution should agree that it’s not proper to arrest first and continue with investigation but should rather conclude investigation then jail,” said Mr Wandugi.

The case will be mentioned again on November 24, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mutua put to task over Sh420m wealth status during vetting by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Nominee Alfred Mutua was at pains to explain before the National Assembly appointment committee on the...

12 mins ago

Kenya

Suspect in Ida Odinga bodyguard’s killing detained for 14 days

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – The suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s body guard, Collins Okundi, has been detained for 14 days by...

26 mins ago

Kenya

40 million SIM cards registered in bid to phase out illegal lines – Chiloba

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 17 – Over 40million sim cards have been registered in the country as at last Saturday, October 15 when the campaign...

44 mins ago

Kenya

I’ve no capacity or constitutional mandate to investigate terror financiers – Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The undelivered pledge by Defense Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale to unmask terror groups in the country was back...

59 mins ago

Kenya

It was wrong to use the military to run key govt functions – Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Defense Cabinet Nominee Aden Duale has faulted the militarization of key functions in government by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Duale says he is worth Sh851mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Defense Nominee Aden Duale has revealed he is worth Sh851 million which is the net worth comprising his assets....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi vows to liaise with Ministries to avert law suits if appointed AG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi has pledged to liaise with ministries to avert lawsuits. Muturi said many of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Prosecutor granted 3 weeks to review evidence in Gachagua case

The ODPP said Monday that the prosecution, through Senior Public Prosecution Counsel Vera Omollo, applied to the court for more time to review the...

4 hours ago