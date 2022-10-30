Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Police barred from storming places of worship to effect arrests: Rigathi

President William Ruto echoed his sentiments as he recalled an incident in the leadup to the General Election when his entourage was teargassed by police at a church function.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says that police officers are barred from storming churches to effect arrests.

Speaking in Kandara Constituency during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, Gachagua said the officers will be required to “wait for offenders outside”.

“No policeman or any other law enforcement agency will ever again disrespect the church of Christ or go at the alter for whatever reason,” he said.

“If there is someone the officers are looking for and is in church, then they will have to wait until the service is over then they can look for them outside the church. Respect for church must be protected and maintained,” DP Gachagua said.

He further added that the church plays a critical role in the development of the nation and it should be given the respect it deserves.  

President William Ruto echoed his sentiments as he recalled an incident in the leadup to the General Election when his entourage was teargassed by police at a church function.

“There is no room in this country ever again that places of worship will be teargassed. It will never happen again,” he said.

“We want to assure places of worship, religious leaders and all Kenyans that places of worship are sacred, and no government will go and interfere with places of worship,” the President told worshippers.

