Plenum makes full preparation for 20th CPC National Congress

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Oct 13 – The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its seventh plenary session in Beijing on Wednesday with a communique issued.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made an important speech at the four-day session, which was presided over by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

It was decided at the plenary session that the 20th CPC National Congress will open on October 16 in Beijing, according to the communique.

Entrusted by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi delivered a work report to the plenum.

The plenary session also discussed and adopted a report to be made by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) to the congress, and an amendment to the CPC Constitution.

The three documents will be submitted to the upcoming congress for examination and deliberation, read the communique.

During the session, Xi delivered explanatory remarks on the draft report by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress. Wang Huning made explanations on the draft amendment to the CPC Constitution.

The seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee opened in Beijing on October 9, with 199 full members and 159 alternate members present. Members of the CCDI and leading officials of related departments were also present in a non-voting capacity.

02:40

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Extraordinary past five years’

The past five years since the 19th CPC National Congress have been unusual and extraordinary, said the communique.

Over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has held high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and united and led the whole Party, the armed forces and the people of all ethnic groups in completing the historic mission of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and thus realizing the first centenary goal, and in embarking on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing toward the second centenary goal, the communique said.

Over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party, the armed forces and the people of all ethnic groups in effectively coping with the grave and complex international situation and a series of major risks and challenges, and pushing forward socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era in an energetic manner, according to the communique.

Many tough problems that remained unsolved for a long time have been solved, many things of vital importance and long-term significance have been accomplished, and major achievements that captured the attention of the world have been scored in the cause of the Party and the country, the communique said.

The communique noted that these major achievements have been the result of concerted efforts of all Party members and all Chinese people under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

It emphasized that the Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and has defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of great national rejuvenation.

‘Victory in fighting against corruption’

The session took stock of the work of the 19th CPC CCDI, noting that discipline inspection commissions at all levels, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, had resolutely implemented the Party’s strategic decisions of self-reform and full, rigorous self-governance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An overwhelming victory has been achieved in the fight against corruption, and this has been consolidated across the board, it read.

The session analyzed the current situation and the tasks, and hosted in-depth discussion on major issues including upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics on the new journey in the new era, and building a modern socialist country in all respects. It made full preparation for the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress, the communique said.

The session also endorsed the expulsion of Fu Zhenghua, Shen Deyong and Zhang Jinghua from the CPC, as was decided by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, as well as the punishment on Li Jia, who was removed from his post in the Party.

‘Favorable conditions for 20th CPC National Congress’

The session also fully affirmed the work of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee since the sixth plenary session, which took place in November last year.

It was noted at the session that over the past year, confronted with a complex and challenging international situation and demanding tasks of advancing reform, promoting development, and maintaining stability at home, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has fully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and united and led the whole Party, the armed forces and the people of all ethnic groups in securing new and major achievements in the undertakings of the Party and the state, creating favorable conditions for convening the 20th CPC National Congress.

(With input from Xinhua)