Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept a low profile since leaving office last month.

On Wednesday, he met the Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) General Peter Mathuki but no details of the meeting were provided to the media.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) in a meeting with EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki in this October 2022 photo.

Kenyatta was succeeded by his Deputy William Ruto who won the August 9, 2022 presidential poll, defeating long-time Opposition chief Raila Odinga who had the backing of the former president.