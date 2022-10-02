Connect with us

Gicheru was facing 8 charges of witness bribery and intimidation in what the Prosecution said was an attempt to sabotage the case against the then Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang/Screengrab-ICC

ICC

Paul Gicheru will be buried on Thursday as the cause of death remains a mystery

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru will be buried on Thursday at his farm in Bahati in Nakuru County.

Ongoing police investigations have yet to yield any result even as Gicheru’s burial preparations get underway.

His requiem mass will be held on Tuesday at Regina Caeli Catholic Church in Karen starting from 1.00 pm (EAT).

Gicheru who died on September 26, 2022, was on trial for allegedly bribing and intimidating witnesses in the failed International Criminal Court (ICC) case against President William Ruto.

There have been contradicting reports on what might have caused the death of Gicheru with his family issuing different accounts.

An autopsy on his body was conducted on Friday with the outcome of that exercise still remaining a puzzle.

Gicheru had been accused by ICC prosecutors of running a witness tampering scheme that influenced the outcome of the failed case against President William Ruto that emanated from the 2007-2008 post-election violence in Kenya.

His trial opened in February 2022, with the ICC prosecutors submitting that Gicheru had bribed witnesses up to Sh1 million.

The prosecutors further alleged that Gicheru threatened the safety of the ICC witnesses, one of them at gunpoint. The 52-year-old pleaded-not-guilty.

