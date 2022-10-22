Connect with us

An aerial view of National Assembly chambers/National Assembly

Kenya

Parliament petitioned on waste workers’ rights

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Civil society groups in Nakuru have petitioned members of parliament to enact a legislation that will compel major players including industries and the private sector to uphold waste workers’ rights.

The groups are also calling on County Governments to formulate policies on zero waste, and also on job creation in the waste management industry, while sensitizing waste collectors on the need to be organized and formalized to enable them be integrated into the formal waste management.

 The lobbyists observed that despite waste collectors being the backbone of waste and recycling industries, they were often invisible workforce relied upon by county governments and were not accorded adequate protection.

The lobbyists led by founder of Clean Up Kenya Betaman Simidi called for the establishment of a waste collectors’ fund by County Governments to rehabilitate vulnerable persons within waste collecting communities and ensure that they are adequately compensated whenever need arises. 

Simidi said it was time policy makers, industrialists and other stakeholders started having conversations with the garbage collectors, asking them what they need in order to improve their working conditions, and develop sustainable ways of meeting their needs. 

He noted that without regulations, compensation, healthcare benefits and protective gear, the workers are forced to toil in inhumane conditions and end up being ravaged by terminal illnesses they contract while working in their hazardous environment. 

“Research shows that frequent exposure to smoke and heavy-metal fumes leads to respiratory complications, cancer, and kidney failures,” said Simidi. 

He added that needles and other sharp objects make waste collectors susceptible to injuries, and sometimes may contract diseases such as   Hepatitis C and HIV. 

Programs Officer at Youth Bila Noma Ms Rukia Ahmed said long before Covid-19 pandemic broke out, waste workers were already frontline workers ridding homes of garbage and keeping cities clean. 

She added that the men and women in garbage collection are the unsung heroes of the urban centers and must be recognized as a vital part of the workforce. 

Ahmed noted that many waste collectors are reluctant to voice their concerns out of fear that county governments could lock them out of dumpsites and lose their livelihood

“We must also educate them on how to protect themselves at work. We must stop confusing them with waste, and accord them the dignity they deserve,” said Rukia. 

According to Kepha Onditi, chairman of Nakuru Solid Waste Management Association, it is important for counties to come up with a sustainable model for occupational health and safety of waste collectors. 

He underscored the need to support formalization of the waste collectors’ occupation from Sub-County to National level and involve them in decision making. 

A United Nations Environment Program report states that skin disorders, cancers, respiratory abnormalities and blood disorders are just some of the public health effects that can be brought about by environmental pollution emanating from dumpsites. 

The report further indicates that heavy metals at high concentrations, as is the case in contaminated environments, could result in public health impacts. 

