Parliament invites public views on President Ruto’s Cabinet appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – National Assembly has invited the public to submit their views on the twenty two new Cabinet nominees appointed by President William Ruto as the vetting process is set to take place by October 27.

In an advert placed in the local dailies, National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko also called for submissions in support or opposing the nomination of Justin Muturi and Mercy Wanjau as the Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet respectively.

She said the submission may be made through written statements on oath on or before Friday next week at 5.00pm.

“The Committee on Appointments invites the public to submit any representation by written statement on oath (affidavit) with supporting evidence, contesting the suitability of persons nominated to the Cabinet including those nominated as Attorney General & Secretary to the Cabinet,” she stated.

The Clerk said the names have been forwarded to the Committee on Appointments which is mandated to vet and consider the suitability of the nominees.

On Thursday, the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula communicated to the House that President William Ruto had officially submitted the names of individuals he had nominated to be part of his Cabinet.

Parliament is set to constitute its house business committee, the HBC will then constitute the Committee of Appointments by Tuesday, as directed by the Speaker.

The committee will then commence the approval hearings and is expected to table its report in Parliament on or before October 27, 2022.

The House will then adopt the Committee’s report and if the nominees are approved, Parliament will communicate their decision to the President.

The opportunity for Kenyans to assist in the vetting process comes even as some members of Parliament allied to the Azimio One Kenya coalition and some civil societies raised integrity queries over some of the CS nominees.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had specifically asked the Azimio members not to approve nominees facing charges, and those that do not meet the Chapter six threshold.

Some nominees whose appointment has been challenged include Aisha Jumwa (Gender and Public Service), who is facing murder charges over the death of Gumbao Jola in Ganda, Malindi constituency.

Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi was facing rape allegations charges but the petitioner recently withdraw the case.