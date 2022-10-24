Pakistani journalist shot dead by Kenya police in mistaken identity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – A Pakistani journalist was shot dead in Kenya, in what authorities described as a case of mistaken identity.

The journalist identified as Arshad Sharif was shot in the head when a vehicle he was traveling in was flagged down at a road block in Kajiado on Sunday night.

“It was a case of mistaken identity,” a senior police officer said, “police at a road block were looking for another vehicle that had been circulated.”

And when the vehicle the journalist was travelling in was flagged down, police said, it did not stop and police pursued it and opened fire.

“It is very unfortunate incident,” he said.

Two other people who were in the car sustained injuries after the car lost control and rolled. They are hospitalised with varied injuries.

