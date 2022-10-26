Connect with us

In an official statement released Monday following the tragic shooting on Sunday, the National Police Service described the incident as a case of mistaken identity/COURTESY

Pakistan sends 3 intelligence officers to Kenya to probe death of journalist Arshad Sharif

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Pakistani government has deployed three military intelligence officers to Kenya to lead investigations into the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Pakistani Police Deputy Inspector General Athar Waheed will lead the inquiry team that also includes Deputy Director General Intelligence Bureau Omar Shahid Hamid and lieutenant Saad Ahmed.

The team has been directed to travel to Kenya immediately and and shall be facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan/s High Commission in Nairobi.

Upon conclusion of their inquiry, they will submit their report to the Interior Division.

The outspoken journalist was shot by Kenyan police on Sunday in what officials said was a case of mistaken identity.

More to follow…..

