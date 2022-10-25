Connect with us

Kenya

Pakistan PM Sharif forms Judicial Commission to probe death of journalist killed in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – A Judicial Commission has been formed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to investigate the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

The Prime Minister’s sentiments on a social media post come following the death of the outspoken journalist who was shot by Kenyan police on Sunday.

“I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent and conclusive manner,” Shehbaz said.

According to a police report, the incident occured when officers who were trailing hunting car thieves opened fire as the vehicle Arshad was travelling in sped past a road block instead of stopping.

A senior police officer however said that the case was being treated as a mistaken identity.

Sharif left Pakistan in July to avoid arrest over criticizing the South Asian country’s powerful military.

He was also a critic of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has repeatedly said he believes in freedom of the media.

Earlier on, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had urged Kenya’s President William Ruto to speed up investigations of the murdered Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

On a social media post, the prime minister said he had spoken with President Ruto on phone.

