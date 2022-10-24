Pakistan PM calls President Ruto over journalist Sharif’s killing in Kajiado

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif called President William Ruto on Monday over Sunday night’s killing of a Pakistani journalist in Kajiado.

Arshad Sharif was shot by police officers manning a road block in what police headquarters described on Monday as a case of mistaken identify.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the officers had mounted the roadblock in response to a signal from Nairobi’s Pangani Police Station on the alleged theft of a car.

In a brief update following a telephone conversation with Ruto, Prime Minister Sharif said Kenya had committed to offer “all-out help” in helping to fast-track the process to return the victim’s body back to Pakistan. Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in 🇰🇪. I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to 🇵🇰— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

Sharif’s killing attracted wide condemnation both in Kenya and Pakistan, with a section of commentators on social media poking holes on an account of events as document in a police Occurrence Book. First it was two Indian journalists who are now unaccounted for 90 days…then yesterday the Kenyan police killed a famous Pakistani news anchor. Both incidents show the mafia state President Ruto inherited and the enormity of the task ahead…good luck Mr. President!— Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) October 24, 2022

Others questioned why police officers ended up spraying bullets to the vehicle the victim was in despite indications that an abducted miner could have been in the vehicle, instead of immobilizing it to make arrests.

There were also questions on why a car that did not match the description of the missing car was targeted. PRESS STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/jDsqmQtzlb— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 24, 2022

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan added his voice on the matter describing the killing as a case of “those in power” seeking to silence critics. Arshad Sharif's murder has sent shockwaves across Pak. It has highlighted an ongoing targeting of anyone who dares to criticise or question those holding power.When will our senior Judiciary act to ensure our citizens fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution are protected— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2022