Sharif said Ruto had committed to offer "all-out help" in helping to fast-track the process to return the victim's body back to Pakistan/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Pakistan PM calls President Ruto over journalist Sharif’s killing in Kajiado

In a brief update following a telephone conversation with Ruto, Prime Minister Sharif said Kenya had committed to offer “all-out help” in helping to fast-track the process to return the victim’s body back to Pakistan.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif called President William Ruto on Monday over Sunday night’s killing of a Pakistani journalist in Kajiado.

Arshad Sharif was shot by police officers manning a road block in what police headquarters described on Monday as a case of mistaken identify.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the officers had mounted the roadblock in response to a signal from Nairobi’s Pangani Police Station on the alleged theft of a car.

In a brief update following a telephone conversation with Ruto, Prime Minister Sharif said Kenya had committed to offer “all-out help” in helping to fast-track the process to return the victim’s body back to Pakistan.

Sharif’s killing attracted wide condemnation both in Kenya and Pakistan, with a section of commentators on social media poking holes on an account of events as document in a police Occurrence Book.

Others questioned why police officers ended up spraying bullets to the vehicle the victim was in despite indications that an abducted miner could have been in the vehicle, instead of immobilizing it to make arrests.

There were also questions on why a car that did not match the description of the missing car was targeted.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan added his voice on the matter describing the killing as a case of “those in power” seeking to silence critics.

