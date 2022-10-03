Otiende Amollo distances his law firm from Freemasonry after his partner Ambrose Rachier confessed to being a member

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has distanced the law firm he jointly owns with Ambrose Rachier from the Freemasonry movement after his partner confessed to being a member.

Amollo took to Twitter on Monday a day after NTV aired an exlussive interview with Rachier on the secret society.

“Interesting Times! Have Seen an Interview By My Law Firm Partner Ambrose Rachier On Freemasonry! I Am Not & Will Never Join Freemasonry! Let It Be Known That The Law Firm of Rachier & Amollo LLP Is NOT Associated With The Movement,” Amollo tweeted.

In the exclussive exposé aired on Sunday night, Rachier did not link the law firm or Amollo to Freemasonry.

“Freemasonry is a society like any other society and the closest I can equate it is the Rotarian,” he said in the interview in which confessed to being a member, revealing that “Freemasonry has so many members and the list is the who and who of this country.”

Rachier further added that unlike what many believe, Freemason is not a satanic enterprise or devil-worshiping movement.

He, however, said the movement does not invoke the name of Jesus Christ.

“This is a movement where you are invited by someone who knows you,” he said.

According to Rachier, the society is not involved in any devil worshing activities, clarifying that it is “all about charity work and nothing to do with satanic work.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said masonry has members from all religions.

“We have nothing to do with devil worshiping whoever that is,” he said, revealing that he has been a member since 1994.