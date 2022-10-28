Connect with us

Kenya

Omamo Hands Over Office to the New CS Mutua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The outgoing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo Thursday has handed over the keys to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office to the incoming CS Alfred Mutua.

In her brief remarks at the Ministry headquarters in Nairobi, Omamo congratulated Mutua and wished him well as he takes over the helm of affairs after his successful appointment.

She also thanked the Ministry Staff for their support during her tenure and asked them to extend the same to the new CS.

Mutua thanked the outgoing CS for her exemplary service at the Ministry which made it reach great heights. He said that he looked forward to working with ministry staff in making the Ministry achieve higher goals for the benefit of all Kenyans.

He also said that he will work closely with Kenyans in diaspora under the increased mandate of the ministry in ensuring more opportunities, partnerships and inclusivity.

