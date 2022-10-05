Connect with us

Kenya

Nyahururu residents urged to embrace chicken rearing to avert cattle rustling

Published

NYAHURURU, Kenya, Oct 5 – Laikipia residents have been asked to embrace chicken rearing in place of goats and cows in a bid to avert cattle rustling in the region.

Speaking in Sipili, Olmoran ward in Laikipia County, Laikipia Crop and Livestock Officer Elsie Wanja Kigano, while receiving improved chicken alongside other farmers from Farming System Kenya (FSK), said that the livelihoods of the residents had been derailed in the past due to livestock theft.

She expressed her belief that the chicken would be beneficial to the farmers in the region that has been experiencing extreme weather conditions and drought.

She advocated for food and nutrition security. She said that the sweet potato cuttings initially given by (FSK) would go a long way with the chicken for nutritional supplements to their families.

She asked the farmers to diversify their maize farming with sweet potatoes.

She also urged the director of FSK to give them dairy goats. She said that the milk was medicinal and doesn’t consume a lot of fodder compared to cows

Kigano also called for tradable volumes and she called for up-scaling of the crops. She also called on farmers to use unions to be able to lobby for better pay for their produce.

Humphrey Wafula, the director of Farming System Kenya expressed his gratitude to the farmers who promised to take care of the given chicken and sweet potato cuttings.

On her part, Millicent Wanjiku, a resident, expressed her joy after receiving free chicken. She said that now their children will enjoy a balanced diet and they shall sell the surplus eggs, chicken and sweet potatoes.

She also asked the County and the National government to partner with organizations like Farming System Kenya for easier reach to many farmers.

The chicken rearing training had been done prior to the issuance day. Farmers were also asked to vaccinate the chicken after every two months.

