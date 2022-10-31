NTSA okays Uber, Little Cab, Bolt, Yego Mobility to operate in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The National Transport Safety Authority says Uber, Bolt, Little Cab, and Yego Mobility are the only Transport Network Companies licensed to operate in Kenya.

A notice issued by the George Njao-led agency comes after the gazettement of the Transportation Network Companies, (Drivers and Passengers) Rules 2022 on June 20.

NTSA had invited all current and prospective Digital Hailing Companies who required getting licensed as Transport Network Companies to submit their application by October 17.

“In carrying out its mandate and in line with requirements of the NTSA Transport Network Companies (TNC), Drivers and Passengers Rules 2022, the following companies are licensed to operate as Transport Network Companies,” the Authority stated.

The gazettement came after customers raised concerns about their physical and financial safety.

It was established that some taxi drivers took longer routes in a bid to charge more fares.