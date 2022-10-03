Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
SCREEN GRAB. /COURTESY

Kenya

NTSA arrests driver and two touts captured hanging dangerously on a speeding matatu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3- The National Transport and Safety Authority says they have arrested a driver and two conductors who were captured hanging dangerously on a moving matatu.

The video circulated on social media showed one of the conductors hanging  dangerously, extending their limbs onto another speeding  matatu, while the other performed some sort of somersaults.

The matatu belonged to Umoinner sacco, and was plying on the Buruburu route.
A statement by NTSA the tro will be charged as per the laws laid out in the Kenyan Constitution.

“The driver and the two conductors have been arrested. They will be charged accordingly,” NTSA stated.

NTSA urged all road users to remain vigilant and speak out against such behavior.

“Road Safety is a shared responsibility & we thank the public for reporting this incident,” NTSA added.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Forgery-impeding typeface, additional security markers: What the new license plate entails

The plate, which costs Sh3,000, also has a Kenyan flag with pictures of the Big Five -- including the lion, elephant, and Rhino, Mt...

August 30, 2022

Top stories

New generation Number Plates are out, get yours now!

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The government has rolled out the new generation number plates for motor vehicles as part of measures to guarantee...

August 30, 2022

County News

NTSA partners with CFAO motors ON road safety for school children

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with CFAO Motors to implement a road safety awareness campaign for...

August 1, 2022

crime

Policeman commits suicide after viral staggering video in Buru Buru

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7-A Nairobi-based police officer has committed suicide a day after a video went viral in which he was drunk and staggering...

July 7, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA reports 9.3pc surge in deaths resulting from accidents

This number translates to a 9.3 per cent increase which is replicated under other categories of serious and slight injuries.

June 9, 2022

Kenya

Mutyambai orders crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles to curb road accidents

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General George Njao have directed...

June 9, 2022

Kenya

Integrated Transport Management System to address surging road accidents – NTSA

NAIROBI, June 8- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says the Integrated Transport Management System (iTMS) that will address the surging cases of...

June 8, 2022

County News

NTSA partners with Inchcape, PBAK to sensitize boda boda operators in Kajiado

KAJIADO, Kenya, May 15 – The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with Inchcape and Private Bikers Association of Kenya (PBAK) to sensitize...

May 15, 2022