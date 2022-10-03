NTSA arrests driver and two touts captured hanging dangerously on a speeding matatu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3- The National Transport and Safety Authority says they have arrested a driver and two conductors who were captured hanging dangerously on a moving matatu.

The video circulated on social media showed one of the conductors hanging dangerously, extending their limbs onto another speeding matatu, while the other performed some sort of somersaults.

The matatu belonged to Umoinner sacco, and was plying on the Buruburu route.

A statement by NTSA the tro will be charged as per the laws laid out in the Kenyan Constitution.

“The driver and the two conductors have been arrested. They will be charged accordingly,” NTSA stated.

NTSA urged all road users to remain vigilant and speak out against such behavior.

“Road Safety is a shared responsibility & we thank the public for reporting this incident,” NTSA added.