Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ngirici. /KNA

Kenya

Ngirici Withdraws Case Challenging Governor Waiguru’s Victory

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Oct 5 – Independent gubernatorial candidate in August general election in Kirinyaga County, Wangui Ngirici, has sought court leave to withdraw the case she had filed against Ann Waiguru who was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

During pre-trial conference at Kerugoya Law Courts that ended prematurely after the petitioner lawyer Briand Khaemba disclosed to the presiding judge that they have receive the instructions from their client to withdraw the case, presiding judge Richard Mwongo granted sides 7 days the petitioner to file, published the withdrawal and serve the respondents.

The respondents were also given 7 days to file their responds.

Justice Mwongo directs that they convene on 24th October for the prosecution of application.

The respondents lawyers lead by Senior Counsel Kamotho Waiganjo did not object the petitioner’s request.

Speaking to the media after the court session Waiganjo said they welcome the move by the petitioner so that the resources can be spend in development of county instead of courts.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

OPEC+ eyes major oil output cut

Vienna (AFP), Oct 5 – Ministers from oil exporting countries were expected Wednesday to agree on major production cuts to prop up prices, a...

14 mins ago

Top stories

Uhuru invited to Ethiopia, TPLF peace negotiation in South Africa

Kenya, Nairobi, Oct 5 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the African leaders who will mediate the African Union (AU)-led peace talks between...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Museveni apologises over son Muhoozi’s Kenya invasion comments

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 5 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has finally broken his silence, two days after his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba published controversial Twitter...

55 mins ago

Kenya

Nyahururu residents urged to embrace chicken rearing to avert cattle rustling

NYAHURURU, Kenya, Oct 5 – Laikipia residents have been asked to embrace chicken rearing in place of goats and cows in a bid to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Secondary school heads urge President Ruto to fulfill pledge to employ 58,000 teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) has urged President William Ruto to employ over 58,000 teachers as he...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto makes surprise visit to Parliament, dines with MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – President William Ruto on Wednesday afternoon had lunch with Members of Parliament after he made an impromptu visit to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Acting DCI boss Massa denies criticizing Gachagua over agency’s investigations approach

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 5 – Acting Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Hamisi Massa has denied criticizing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s stance on the agency’s...

4 hours ago

Kenya

High Court orders immediate release of Tuko Editor jailed for 5 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The High Court has ordered the immediate release of Tuko editor Didacus Malowa who had been sentenced for five...

5 hours ago