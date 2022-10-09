Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chats with Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro./COURTESY

Ndindi Nyoro says Kenya will never be the same again after Aug election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has attributed the prevailing peace in the country to the conduct of Kenyans during the August election, declaring Kenya will never be the same again.

Nyonyo, who is a close ally of President William Ruto said “Kenya has changed, and for the better because the people are nolonger tribal.”

“And I want to say that the elections we just concluded is a clear manifestation that Kenya is a changed country. Kenya is a new country. That there is no more a Kenyan from the mountain, another from the rift, another from the lake, another from the north and another one from the coast,” he said.

He said Kenyans participated in the election with no tribal considerations unlike previous elections where leaders were chosen based on their tribes.

“All of us are one Kenya. That all of us as the Kenyan people, we are the owners of the Rift (valley), we are the owners of the mountain, we are the owners of the lake, we are the owners of the north (ern Kenya), we are the owners of the coast, because all Kenyans have shown that Kenya is one,” he said at a thanksgiving church service in Uasin Gishu where he accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

President William Ruto and Gachagua won the August 9 presidential election despite hurdles placed by former president Uhuru Kenyatta who campaigned for long-time Opposition chief Raila Odinga after falling out with Ruto who served him as deputy for 10 years.

Raila petitioned the outcome at the Supreme Court claiming the vote was rigged but was dismissed for lack of evidence.

“We also tested our country in so far as accountability is concerned. Because accountability of a modern state is democracy. We saw that even under duress, even under pressure, the democracy of our country is functional,” Nyoro said

Deputy President Gachagua said he still does not believe how they managed to win considering the hurdles placed to defeat them.

“It was God and that is why we are here to thank him,” Gachagua said, and warned civil servants who served under Kenyatta to “shape up and accept the reality.”

“I see some of them making statements here and there and it is like they still do not believe that power shifted and we are now in charge,” he said.

Other leaders present at the thanksgiving service include National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) who was nominated to the Cabinet for the Roads docket, Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among others.

