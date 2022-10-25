Connect with us

National Council for Persons with Disabilities County Director Ms Ruth Oyier addressing journalists at Imbo. /KNA

Kenya

National council for persons with disabilities launches mass registration

Published

HOMABAY, Kenya, Oct 25 – The National Council for Persons with Disabilities has launched a five-day mass registration of eligible persons in Homa-Bay county.

The Council’s County Director Ms Ruth Oyier said the exercise will be conducted in five different locations coordinated by grassroot representatives. 

Oyier encouraged parents or guardians who have children living with disabilities at home to present them for registration during exercise for them to benefit from various interventions.

Speaking to KNA Monday during the launch of the exercise at Imbo Chiefs’ camp, Oyier said some of the benefits of registration include provision of wheelchairs and crutches.

She said registered persons with disabilities who do business will have an upper hand in tender awarding, tax exemption, and also duty-free importation of vehicles. 

Oyier said all these will only benefit the registered individuals in possession of membership card. She urged the county government and other partners to work together with them to reach the ultimate goal of registering all eligible persons.

He said some of the challenges they are facing were inadequate number of medical personnel to carry out assessment on those seeking registration. 

She said there was only one ear specialist doctor and no Odometer at the Homa Bay county referral hospital.

Margret Otonde, Assistant Chief South Kodhidha sub-location urged eligible residents to avail themselves as it was for their own good.

