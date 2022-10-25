National Assembly to debate suitability of Cabinet Secretary nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The National Assembly is expected to resume sittings this afternoon after a 10-day break ahead of commencement of debate on the suitability of nominees for Cabinet Secretary positions.

The Wednesday’s Order Paper indicates that the Members of Parliament are expected to consider the motion by the Committee on Appointments which conducted, the confirmation hearings on President William Ruto’s twenty two nominees, Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi and Secretary to the Cabinet-Designate Mercy Wanjau.

The crucial committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has until Thursday to table its report to allow MPs to debate and vote on whether to approve or reject the nominees.

If MPs approves the nominees, the acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Serah Kioko, will inform President Ruto of the decision of the House paving the way for their swearing-in.

The Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act gives the National Assembly 28 days within which, by a resolution at the plenary, to approve or reject the nominees.

President Ruto named the 24 nominees on September 27, and conveyed the names to the National Assembly for vetting.