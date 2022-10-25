Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
An aerial view of National Assembly chambers/National Assembly

Kenya

National Assembly to debate suitability of Cabinet Secretary nominees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The National Assembly is expected to resume sittings this afternoon after a 10-day break ahead of commencement of debate on the suitability of nominees for Cabinet Secretary positions.

The Wednesday’s Order Paper indicates that the Members of Parliament are expected to consider the motion by the Committee on Appointments which conducted, the confirmation hearings on President William Ruto’s twenty two nominees, Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi and Secretary to the Cabinet-Designate Mercy Wanjau.

The crucial committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has until Thursday to table its report to allow MPs to debate and vote on whether to approve or reject the nominees.

If MPs approves the nominees, the acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Serah Kioko, will inform President Ruto of the decision of the House paving the way for their swearing-in.

The Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act gives the National Assembly 28 days within which, by a resolution at the plenary, to approve or reject the nominees.

President Ruto named the 24 nominees on September 27, and conveyed the names to the National Assembly for vetting.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Dorcas Rigathi says govt to support sinking of boreholes to address famine

Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi said the construction of more boreholes in the scheme which houses over 20,000 families will conclusively eradicate hunger in the...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pakistan PM calls President Ruto over journalist Sharif’s killing in Kajiado

In a brief update following a telephone conversation with Ruto, Prime Minister Sharif said Kenya had committed to offer "all-out help" in helping to...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Verdict on further detention of DCI agents linked to police hit squad due Wednesday

Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache will deliver a verdict on whether or not to grant an application by the State to hold...

19 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Creative Designer Boniface Muganda killed in road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – A creative designer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Boniface Muganda has been killed in a road accident....

2 days ago

Kenya

We have no problem with Kalonzo, we just dont understand him – Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that they made efforts to woo Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to their political...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto says Kalonzo can work in the opposition

President William Ruto now says Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka can work in the opposition until he decides on the...

2 days ago
Police officer in Moyale commits suicide after killing two colleagues Police officer in Moyale commits suicide after killing two colleagues

Kenya

Police Officer in Moyale Commits Suicide After Killing Two Colleagues

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – A police officer in Moyale station in Marsabit County on Sunday went berserk killing two of his colleagues and...

2 days ago
Kalonzo says Azimio will form a shadow cabinet to keep Ruto's govt in check Kalonzo says Azimio will form a shadow cabinet to keep Ruto's govt in check

Kenya

Kalonzo Says Azimio Will Form A Shadow Cabinet To Keep Ruto’s Govt In Check

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition will in the coming days unveil its shadow cabinet that will keep...

2 days ago