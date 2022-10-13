Narok Man handed 20 years in jail for defilement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAROK, Kenya Oct 13 – A man was on Thursday sentenced to serve 20 years in jail after he was found guilty by a Loitoktok law court of defiling a minor

Lekumo Ntipapa who appeared before Principal Magistrate Judicastor Nthuku was convicted and sentenced for a charge that on April 30th this year, he defiled a 14-year-old girl at Olkaria area in Loitokitok Sub County, Kajiado County.

The complainant who testified in court stated that on the material day at around 9:00 am together with another girl, they went to a nearby forest popularly known as Kwamzungu to collect firewood.

She further said that as they were collecting firewood, her colleague heard some moves in the bushes and alerted her to run for safety.

Both of them ran towards the main road and stopped just to realize it was a man chasing them.

They continued running while screaming for help; however the accused outran the minor and grabbed her while the other girl escaped.

The accused led the complainant back to the bushes and made an enquiry on her clan’s name, threatening to kill her with a sword in case she screams before proceeding to defile her.

Later on, the accused escorted the complainant to where she left her firewood whereby she started bundling them while crying while the accused stood next to her.

William Nterekua, elder brother to the complainant and who works at Kwamzungu ranch testified that on the material day at around noon, while at work, a girl came running while screaming that a man had taken the complainant; his younger sister to the forest.

Nterekua added that immediately they left to the scene of crime with the girl and found the complainant crying while the accused was standing next to her before confirming that he had indeed defiled her.

The court heard that Nkaiyok Marioma, the minor’s father after getting the information upon questioning the accused, the accused suggested to pay Sh10,000 to have the matter resolved but he declined and the accused was escorted to Loitokitok police station and the girl to Loitokitok Sub County hospital for medical attention.

In court, the accused denied the defilement allegations and in his defense, the he admitted being at the scene with the child on the material day. He claimed that he was framed and that his cows had strayed to the ranch that day.

On the other hand, Principal Magistrate Nthuku found the charges of defilement proven by prosecution against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused has 14 days to appeal against the sentence.