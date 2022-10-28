Mwangaza describes attempts to impeach her as witch-hunt by opponents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 28 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has described attempts to impeach her as a witch-hunt by her opponents.

The Governor in particular took issues with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) fo rplotting to oust her.

Together with her husband Murega Biacu, she said that the allegations do not hold water.

“I am a woman of my own principles, I understand the law and I won’t accept intimidation to the level that they will cough and I will answer,” she stated.

“I want every leader to know that Meru residents voted on 9th August and decided to go with a woman. Whatever they want to do, the fact remains the Meru governor is a woman and I will still represent the county of Meru.”

She was speaking before appearing before the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of nepotism, conflict of interest, and irregular recruitment.

In a letter dated October 19, the anti-graft body stated that the governor hired her sisters as her aides and her husband Murega Baicu as the county youth patron and hustlers’ ambassador.

Defending her decision to hire her husband, the governor claimed that he had not received any payment from the county government and is in his position with the aim of helping the youths voluntarily.

“He has never received a single coin from the government and there is no point he will get paid by the government. He is doing it voluntarily to help our youths and he is not getting paid by anyone,” noted the governor.

The Governor has been locked in a standoff with members of the Meru County Assembly over allocation of Ward Development Fund and Bursary kitty under the new administration.