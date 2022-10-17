Connect with us

Kenya

Muturi vows to liaise with Ministries to avert law suits if appointed AG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi has pledged to liaise with ministries to avert lawsuits.

Muturi said many of the legal cases that the government has been embroiled and lost is due to sufficient legal advice.

“At all times government first receive legal advice especially before contracting. Some of the smaller cases the government has lost is due to negligence, ” he said while appearing before National Assembly Appointment Committee.

The Former Speaker pointed out that there is need to put in place mechanisms to increase the personell in the office of the Attorney General to ensure efficiency in offering legal advice and prosecuting cases.

“Many of the cases are not adequately defended and some not even defended which we find judgement being made against government,” Muturi stated.

“In most cases it always about insufficient personnel or inadequacy in preparation which leads to some of this situation,” he added

Earlier, he refused to give his stand on the move by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to drop a litany of cases last week, a scenario that has raised eyebrows.

Muturi said it will be premature to give positions on the dropped charges given that the reasons for that move have not been made public.

He was answering to a question raised by Minority Whip Rober Mbui while appearing before the National Assembly appointment committee on Monday.

“Since the reasons of actions taken by DPP were not made public it will be premature to start ascribing particular position on those dropped charges,” he said.

He however pointed out it is well within the law for the DPP to drop the charges as stipulated in Article 157 of the constitution.

“The DPP is best placed to respond to this because the reason are only known to him,”the Former Speaker stated.

The recent withdrawal of multiple high-profile cases by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has evoked mixed reactions amid speculation over possible meddling.

While some have questioned the timing of the dismissal of suits most of which involve close associates of President William Ruto, others have defended the move, claiming that some of the allegations were fabricated by the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta for political reasons.

The country was thrown into a frenzy on Wednesday when the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji dropped some cases pending completion of respective trials.

