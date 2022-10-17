Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Justin Muturi during vetting for AG post, Oct 17, 2022. / COURTESY

Kenya

Muturi skirts question on DPP’s move to drop criminal charges against elected officials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi has refused to give his stand on the move by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to drop a litany of cases last week, a scenario that has raised eyebrows.

Muturi said it will be premature to give positions on the dropped charges given that the reasons for that move have not been made public.

He was answering to a question raised by Minority Whip Rober Mbui while appearing before the National Assembly appointment committee on Monday.

“Since the reasons of actions taken by DPP were not made public it will be premature to start ascribing particular position on those dropped charges,” he said.

He however pointed out it is well within the law for the DPP to drop the charges as stipulated in Article 157 of the constitution.

“The DPP is best placed to respond to this because the reason are only known to him,”the Former Speaker stated.

The recent withdrawal of multiple high-profile cases by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has evoked mixed reactions amid speculation over possible meddling.

While some have questioned the timing of the dismissal of suits most of which involve close associates of President William Ruto, others have defended the move, claiming that some of the allegations were fabricated by the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta for political reasons.

The country was thrown into a frenzy on Wednesday when the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji dropped some cases pending completion of respective trials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matters dropped include a graft case against Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa and former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo.

Article 157 (8) of the Constitution (2010) allows Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue a prosecution with the permission of the court.

The Constitution further provides that the DPP can “discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any criminal proceedings” instituted by his office.

Further, Article 157 (10) dictates that the Director of Public Prosecutions shall not require the consent of any person or authority for the commencement of criminal proceedings and in the exercise of his or her powers or functions, shall not be under the direction or control of any person or authority.

Other than the Sh19 million graft case against former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, the DPP discontinued prosecution against 10 other persons in the Chumo case.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Muturi says he is worth Sh700mn during vetting for AG post

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Attorney General (AG) Nominee Justin Muturi has revealed he is worth Sh700 million and described himself as a modest...

34 mins ago

Kenya

Govt says Kenyans will be able to renew old generation passports after Nov 30 deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The government says Kenyans will still be able to renew  or replace the old generation passports even after the...

42 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry, Counties legally provided for

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry as the counties constitutionally provided in the...

60 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says wasn’t involved in Goldenberg scandal but dismantled it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he was not involved in the Goldenberg scandal and actually dismantled cartels...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says proud of office location at Kenya Railways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he is proud with the location of his office at Kenya Railways...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula says Mudavadi Nomination as Prime Cabinet Secretary legal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has stated that the nomination of Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary is...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi tells vetting committee his net worth is Sh4bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Nominee for the Prime Cabinet Secretary post Musalia Mudavadi says his net worth is Sh4 billion. While appearing before...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi to appear before MPs committee for vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments will start vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees Monday with each being given two hours...

4 hours ago