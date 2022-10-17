Connect with us

Justin Muturi during the vetting for AG's post, Oct 17, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Muturi says he is worth Sh700mn during vetting for AG post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Attorney General (AG) Nominee Justin Muturi has revealed he is worth Sh700 million and described himself as a modest public servant.

Muturi while appearing before the National Assembly appointment committee for vetting, Muturi outlined that he has most acquired his wealth from consultancies and farming.

“I have been a very modest public servant but my network is currently estimated at just about Sh700 million,” he stated.

“Currently I gain income for my proceeds as a farmer and through consultancies I get from time to time which I get occasionally,” said Muturi who has served as Speaker of the National Assembly.

If approved, he will be the 8th Attorney General(AG) in the country taking the mantle from the current AG Paul Kihara Kariuki.

Muturi will become the principal legal adviser to the President if the house gives a nod to his appointment.

According to Article 156(3) of the Constitution, the qualifications for appointment as AG are the same as for appointment to the office of Chief Justice (CJ).

Muturi served as a principal magistrate between 1982 and 1997 before retiring from judicial service to enter politics.

He was first elected to parliament in 1999 as MP for Siakago in a by-election following the death of then MP Silas Ita.

He was re-elected in 2002 and served as opposition chief whip and chair of the Public Investment Committee in the 10th Parliament.

He lost his reelection bids in 2007 and 2013 respectively and managed to become the Speaker of the National Assembly in the bicameral House following the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

