0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is now the new Attorney General after being sworn in today at State House.

Muturi has taken over from Paul Kihara who was appointed in 2018 by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muturi was sworn in alongside Cabinet Secretaries including Kindiki Kithure of Interior Ministry, Aden Duale of Defence, Simon Chelugui of Cooperatives and Peninah Malonza of tourism among others