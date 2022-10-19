Connect with us

Justin Muturi tours Sheria House. /COURTESY

Kenya

Muturi conducts familiarization tour of Sheria House days after confirmation hearing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi has conducted a familiarization tour of the Sheria House where the government’s chief legal adviser offices are located.

During the tour, he interacted with staff at the State Law office on the challenges of the office and ways in which service delivery can be improved.

Muturi is poised to become the 8th Attorney General taking over from Retired Justice Kihara Kariuki who was sworn-in in 2018.

The former two-term Speaker of the National Assembly has pledged to liaise with ministries to avert lawsuits.

Muturi said many of the legal cases that the government has been embroiled in and lost are due to sufficient legal advice.

“At all times government first receives legal advice especially before contracting. Some of the smaller cases the government has lost is due to negligence, ” he said while appearing before National Assembly Appointment Committee.

