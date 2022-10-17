Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. /CFM.

Kenya

Mutua put to task over Sh420m wealth status during vetting by MPs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Nominee Alfred Mutua was at pains to explain before the National Assembly appointment committee on the actual status of his net worth.

Mutua had told the committee on vetting that he was worth Sh420 million which is inclusive of assets in the hospitality sector and rental business.

“I am approximately worth Sh420mn as I have businesses which include hotels, rentals and few businesses here and there,” he stated.

However, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah questioned his actual net worth before he took control of the Machakos County Government for two terms.

“I was worth over Sh200 million before I became governor as I had already invested and my investments were able to grow. What I presented were assets in terms of land that I acquired from money I acquired from Middle East,” Mutua answered.

“Within the next ten years by God’s blessings I hope to double my income through the business that are there thriving, “he added.

Minority whip Junet Mohammed poked the status of his net worth further by questioning how he was worth Sh420 million yet he admitted to owning A&L based in Machakos Town.

“I know every want to be regarded as poor because of the hustlers notion but you can’t be worth Sh 420 M if you indeed own the hotel,” he stated.

The Former Machakos Governor explained before the committee that the luxurious hotel cannot be equated as part of his wealth currently due to an outstanding loan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The A&L hotel is on loan and therefore I can’t be able to attribute it as part of my net worth. Once it’s out of loan I will be able to sum it up to my net worth,” Mutua said.

Mutua served for two terms as the Governor of Machakos County.

He was reelected during the 2017 general elections on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket, a political party he founded in August 2016.

In 2013, Mutua was sponsored to vie for the inaugural gubernatorial race by the Wiper Democratic Party.

Before his entry into elective politics, former President Mwai Kibaki had appointed Mutua at the age of 33 as the first official Government Spokesman, a position he occupied from 2004 to 2012.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Suspect in Ida Odinga bodyguard’s killing detained for 14 days

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – The suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s body guard, Collins Okundi, has been detained for 14 days by...

22 mins ago

Kenya

40 million SIM cards registered in bid to phase out illegal lines – Chiloba

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 17 – Over 40million sim cards have been registered in the country as at last Saturday, October 15 when the campaign...

40 mins ago

Kenya

I’ve no capacity or constitutional mandate to investigate terror financiers – Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The undelivered pledge by Defense Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale to unmask terror groups in the country was back...

55 mins ago

Kenya

It was wrong to use the military to run key govt functions – Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Defense Cabinet Nominee Aden Duale has faulted the militarization of key functions in government by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Duale says he is worth Sh851mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Defense Nominee Aden Duale has revealed he is worth Sh851 million which is the net worth comprising his assets....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi vows to liaise with Ministries to avert law suits if appointed AG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi has pledged to liaise with ministries to avert lawsuits. Muturi said many of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Prosecutor granted 3 weeks to review evidence in Gachagua case

The ODPP said Monday that the prosecution, through Senior Public Prosecution Counsel Vera Omollo, applied to the court for more time to review the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi skirts question on DPP’s move to drop criminal charges against elected officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi has refused to give his stand on the move by Director of Public Prosecutions...

5 hours ago