Mutua put to task over Sh420m wealth status during vetting by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Nominee Alfred Mutua was at pains to explain before the National Assembly appointment committee on the actual status of his net worth.

Mutua had told the committee on vetting that he was worth Sh420 million which is inclusive of assets in the hospitality sector and rental business.

“I am approximately worth Sh420mn as I have businesses which include hotels, rentals and few businesses here and there,” he stated.

However, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah questioned his actual net worth before he took control of the Machakos County Government for two terms.

“I was worth over Sh200 million before I became governor as I had already invested and my investments were able to grow. What I presented were assets in terms of land that I acquired from money I acquired from Middle East,” Mutua answered.

“Within the next ten years by God’s blessings I hope to double my income through the business that are there thriving, “he added.

Minority whip Junet Mohammed poked the status of his net worth further by questioning how he was worth Sh420 million yet he admitted to owning A&L based in Machakos Town.

“I know every want to be regarded as poor because of the hustlers notion but you can’t be worth Sh 420 M if you indeed own the hotel,” he stated.

The Former Machakos Governor explained before the committee that the luxurious hotel cannot be equated as part of his wealth currently due to an outstanding loan.

“The A&L hotel is on loan and therefore I can’t be able to attribute it as part of my net worth. Once it’s out of loan I will be able to sum it up to my net worth,” Mutua said.

Mutua served for two terms as the Governor of Machakos County.

He was reelected during the 2017 general elections on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket, a political party he founded in August 2016.

In 2013, Mutua was sponsored to vie for the inaugural gubernatorial race by the Wiper Democratic Party.

Before his entry into elective politics, former President Mwai Kibaki had appointed Mutua at the age of 33 as the first official Government Spokesman, a position he occupied from 2004 to 2012.