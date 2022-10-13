Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba ./FILE/AFP

World

Museveni’s son Muhoozi asks President Ruto to forgive him following Kenya invasion tweets

Published

UGANDA, Kampala, Oct 13 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked President William Ruto to forgive him following his Kenya invasion tweets that elicited huge public outcry.

Taking to his twitter handle, he stated that “I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. Godbless East Africa!”

Kainerugaba had issued a statement claiming that he and the Ugandan army would take control of Kenya’s capital Nairobi in less than two weeks.

He had gone on to ask where people would want him to reside in Nairobi once the Ugandan army takes over Kenya’s seat of power.

“After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” he asked.

Muhoozi also questioned why former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to contest for a third term after his two-year term expired, arguing that Kenyatta would have easily won the country’s top seat if he had chosen to run.

Though some leaders have treated Muhoozi’s ‘threats’ seriously, Kenyans on Twitter have responded in a hilarious and sarcastic manner, suggesting that the Ugandan army is no match for Kenya’s modernized military.

Uganda had also distanced itself from sentiments expressed by Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Kenya’s invasion that has elicited sharp reaction.

The Foreign Affairs ministry clarified that Uganda does not in any way conduct its official or formal businesses in the social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ministry, responsible for the implementation and management of Uganda’s foreign policy and international activities, also stated that the country does not whatsoever depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the Government of the Republic of Uganda does not conduct its Foreign Policy and other official business through social media, nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign Governments,” the statement read in part.

The ministry noted and affirmed the cordial relationship between the two countries over the past years.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

The four Senators who will serve in the Speaker's Panel. The four Senators who will serve in the Speaker's Panel.

Kenya

Senators Sigei, Haji, Nduati, And Mumma Approved To Serve On Speaker’s Panel

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Senate has approved the membership of four Senators who will serve on the Speaker’s Panel. Those approved include...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NEMA warns landlords against the illegal disposal of waste

KIAMBU, Kenya, Oct 13 – The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has cautioned landlords in Kiambu against discharging raw sewer into the road illegally,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs sponsor bill to entrench NG-CDF in the constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Lawmakers are now mulling the reinforcement of the National Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) by amending the constitution to entrench...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto says Kenya keen to even trade balance with Egypt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – President William Ruto has said Kenya is keen on developing stronger trade relations with Egypt. He pointed out that...

3 hours ago

Kenya

LSK slams DPP Haji for ending major corruption cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has slammed the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji for withdrawing major corruption...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Museveni cracks down on traditional healers to stem Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct 13 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday ordered traditional healers to stop treating sick people in a bid to halt...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP’s successive withdrawals of Uhuru-era suits sparks public debate

Article 157 (8) of the Constitution (2010) allows Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue a prosecution with the permission of the court. The Constitution...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna says Uhuru-era red alerts lifted ahead of October 20 return

Miguna confirmed the lifting of the travel ban Wednesday saying the law had finally taken its course.

1 day ago