Museveni’s son Muhoozi asks President Ruto to forgive him following Kenya invasion tweets

UGANDA, Kampala, Oct 13 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked President William Ruto to forgive him following his Kenya invasion tweets that elicited huge public outcry.

Taking to his twitter handle, he stated that “I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. Godbless East Africa!”

Kainerugaba had issued a statement claiming that he and the Ugandan army would take control of Kenya’s capital Nairobi in less than two weeks.

He had gone on to ask where people would want him to reside in Nairobi once the Ugandan army takes over Kenya’s seat of power.

“After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” he asked.

Muhoozi also questioned why former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to contest for a third term after his two-year term expired, arguing that Kenyatta would have easily won the country’s top seat if he had chosen to run.

Though some leaders have treated Muhoozi’s ‘threats’ seriously, Kenyans on Twitter have responded in a hilarious and sarcastic manner, suggesting that the Ugandan army is no match for Kenya’s modernized military.

Uganda had also distanced itself from sentiments expressed by Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Kenya’s invasion that has elicited sharp reaction.

The Foreign Affairs ministry clarified that Uganda does not in any way conduct its official or formal businesses in the social media.

The ministry, responsible for the implementation and management of Uganda’s foreign policy and international activities, also stated that the country does not whatsoever depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the Government of the Republic of Uganda does not conduct its Foreign Policy and other official business through social media, nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign Governments,” the statement read in part.

The ministry noted and affirmed the cordial relationship between the two countries over the past years.