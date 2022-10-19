Murkomen pokes holes into Jubilee govt pact with China on Expressway construction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen has poked holes on the contractual agreement between the government under the Jubilee regime and China in the construction of the Expressway.

During his vetting by the National Assembly Appointment Committee, Murkomen castigated the contractual agreement that costed the taxpayers Sh68 billion saying it was an escalation of cost.

“The negotiation of the expressway they were flaws as the Kenya government decided that they were not going to take the risk just in case they don’t meet investment targets,” Murkomen stated.

Unlike ongoing projects, where the Government secures loans to fund construction on this projects the

Government entered a Public Private Partnership framework.

That saw the construction company China Road Bridge Construction (CRBC) invest its own money and later recoup its investment from toll fees paid by motorists using the road

The Former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator pointed out that in the long run the taxpayer will end up being ripped as the Chinese construction company who took up the risk of the express highway will end up benefiting more,which should not be the actual status.

“We must change from the model of the Expressway because the investors took his risks but the investors is taken a greater benefit in the long run,” he said.

The expressway links Mlolongo, along Mombasa Road, to Waiyaki way via Jomo Kenya International Airport.